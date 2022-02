If the PM is fined for attending a lockdown party, he must resign, the SNP Westminster leader has said.

Ian Blackford asked where Boris Johnson was on 13 November 2020, after the Daily Telegraph claimed he attended a gathering in his Downing Street flat.

Boris Johnson said Mr Blackford had asked the same question in the Commons a few days ago, adding “the process must go on”, referring to the Metropolitan Police investigation.

