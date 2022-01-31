The PM has said he is making changes now to how Downing Street and the Cabinet Office is run so they can get on with the job of government.

It comes after Sue Gray blamed a "failure of leadership" for allowing parties to take place in Downing Street when the country was under strict lockdown.

Boris Johnson said the "fragmented" nature of government needed to be addressed, so he will create an office of the prime minister.

Secondly, he said it was time to review the civil service code of conduct.

And thirdly, he promised more announcements in the coming days to improve the working of government and the connection between No 10 and Parliament.

"I get it and I will fix it," he added

Watch the PM's statement to MPs in full.