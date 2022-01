Conservative MP Aaron Bell asked Boris Johnson if he considered him a "fool" for going to his grandmother’s funeral and abiding by lockdown rules.

The Newcastle-under-Lyme MP described driving for 3 hours each way, where there were only 10 people, adding he did not hug his siblings or parents, or visit his family home.

The PM apologised for any "misjudgements" that may have been made by Mr Bell or others.