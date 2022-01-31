A fiery exchange has led to the Westminster leader of the Scottish National Party being ordered to leave the chamber.

In his response to Sue Gray's report into parties held at Downing Street, Ian Blackford said Boris Johnson had "wilfully misled parliament".

Under parliamentary rules, MPs are not allowed to accuse each other of lying in the House of Commons.

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle gave him several chances to change his remarks to "unintentionally misled".

But Mr Blackford's responded: "It's not my fault if the prime minister can't be trusted to tell the truth."

He was then told to "withdraw immediately from the house".

