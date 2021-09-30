A failure in leadership has been revealed by a report that found misogyny, discrimination, bullying and sexual harassment in London's police force, the home secretary has said.

Priti Patel told the Home Affairs Committee there were "some very, very serious and significant matters" that needed following-up and further investigation, over the "most appalling behaviours, the most appalling conduct" within the Metropolitan Police.

Of the 14 officers investigated, two were dismissed for gross misconduct and put on the barred list, preventing future employment with the police.