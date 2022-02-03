The chancellor said he was "glad" the prime minister has clarified his comments in the Commons about Sir Keir Starmer.

Rishi Sunak told a press conference he "wouldn't have said" what Boris Johnson said about Keir Starmer's time as Director of Public Prosecutions and Jimmy Savile.

Mr Sunak was reacting to the resignation of one of the PM's closest aides, Munira Mirza, over the lack of an apology from Mr Johnson to the Labour leader.

