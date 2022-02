Labour has claimed Steve Barclay is "refusing to even turn up" in Parliament to explain his new role as the PM’s chief of staff.

Angela Rayner had been seeking clarification from the Tory MP about his new job and the changes in government after several top aides quit their jobs last week.

But instead of Mr Barclay answering her urgent question in the Commons, Paymaster General Michael Ellis responded for the government.

