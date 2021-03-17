The PM is pressed on his claims that crime was falling, as statistics he quoted last week did not include online fraud and computer misuse.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the government had written off £4bn of losses and had blocked an investigation by the National Crime Agency.

Boris Johnson said they were “tackling crime across the board” - including burglary, street violence and knife crime - as the economy was coming back “strongly" from Covid.

