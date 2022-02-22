The Conservative chair of the Commons Education Committee has condemned comedian Jimmy Carr's comments about the Holocaust as "unacceptable".

Robert Halfon, a Jewish MP, said had the routine, making light of the murders of hundreds of thousands of people from Traveller communities during World War Two, been made about Jews there would have been “uproar”.

He told a session on education challenges facing Gypsy, Roma and Traveller children, it would be a “very important symbol” for Netflix, who streamed the comedian’s stand-up programme, to say it was “not acceptable”.

