Ian Blackford has said that Russian oligarchs “weren't stopped, they were encouraged” when giving “golden handshakes” in Britain.

The SNP Westminster leader said they had given £2.3m to the Conservatives since Boris Johnson came to office, which he claimed was a block to further sanctions against Russia.

The PM denied raising money from oligarchs, but instead from people on the electoral register. And he criticised former SNP leader Alex Salmond, a leading presenter on the Russia Today TV channel.

