The prime minister and SNP Westminster leader have said the Putin regime's actions in Ukraine amount to "war crimes".

Ian Blackford described some of the violent scenes, as he called on the UK government to amend the War Crimes Act to help bring Russian President Vladimir Putin to justice in the Hague.

Boris Johnson said the bombing of civilians "in my view, already fully qualifies as a war crime" and that the International Criminal Court prosecutor was investigating.

