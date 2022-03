Sir Keir Starmer has called for the Conservative Party to sack its co-chairman Ben Elliot over his links to Russian donors if he does not "stand back" from his role with the party.

The Labour leader said there was "growing concern" about links between the Tories and Russian money, adding that Mr Elliot was at the "heart of that".

He said there are a need to "strip Russian money away" from any influence on British politics.