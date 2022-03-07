PM rules out Ukrainians allowed into UK with no checks

Boris Johnson has said he doubted the figure of only 50 Ukrainians being given visas to come to the UK was correct, and added "thousands" of applications were being processed.

He said Britain "has always been very generous" to those fleeing war in zones and no European country had done more to settle vulnerable people since 2015.

But the prime minister said it was "not be the right approach" for the UK to allow people to enter the UK without any checks or any controls.

Live news and updates on Ukraine war