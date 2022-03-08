The government has been defending its record on accepting refugees fleeing war in Ukraine, after it was revealed that just 500 family visas have so far been issued.

Around 10,000 applications have already been made, while hundred of refugees are stuck in Calais. There are also reports of problems at a key processing centre in Poland.

Speaking in the Commons, Labour's shadow home secretary, Yvette Cooper, asked the government for more UK emergency visa centres.

