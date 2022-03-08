Home Secretary Priti Patel should address the "cruel and chaotic way" that Ukrainian refugees heading to the UK are being treated, Diane Abbott has said.

The Labour MP asked the foreign secretary if she thought redirecting applicants to Paris and Brussels brought the UK into disrepute.

Liz Truss replied that Britain had staff in Poland and Hungary, and also now in Lille to help, with an office in Westminster for MPs to take any cases.

Live news and updates on Ukraine war