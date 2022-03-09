A Commons report on John Bercow's bullying means we can "easily dismiss what he says", according to Lord Lisvane.

On Radio 4's Today programme, the former clerk of the Commons spoke of his "overwhelming relief" over the report, released on Tuesday, which found John Bercow was a "serial bully".

Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Kathryn Stone said Mr Bercow had subjected Lord Lisvane to "repeated unfounded criticism", and when the former Speaker appealed, a panel upheld all 21 findings of her report.

