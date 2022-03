The UK is stepping back its links to Russian fuel but must not go “cap-in-hand to another murderous tyrant” an MP has told the Commons.

Caroline Lucas asked for an assurance the UK would not take part in a “more arms for oil deal” with Saudi Arabia after 81 men were executed on Saturday.

Foreign Office Minister’s Amanda Milling said it was right to phase out Russian oil as she spoke about the stability of the markets.

