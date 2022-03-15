Theresa May has called for UK and international authorities to work together to stop the trafficking of children fleeing Ukraine and heading west.

The former PM said human traffickers moved in within 24 hours to target the vulnerable, and she wanted tech companies to help build a database to identify and track children.

But she predicted "considerable further human misery" unless action was taken to help women and lone children in border areas from criminal gangs.

