The foreign secretary has said she was "delighted" Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, Anoosheh Ashoori and Morad Tahbaz have today been released by the Iranian authorities.

Liz Truss said it had been an "appalling ordeal" for them, and said her sympathies were with the families for what they had suffered.

READ: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori on way home to UK