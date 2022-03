Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has said she's been spending time catching up with her daughter, in her first media appearance after being held in Iran for six years.

She said it has been "lovely" to catch up with seven-year-old Gabriella, and added she's missed holding her, and braiding her hair.

Asked about a return to Iran, she said she would be "cautious".

Nazanin holding first news conference since release