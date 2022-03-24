Spring Statement: Rishi Sunak is a 'tax raising chancellor' - Rachel Reeves
Labour's shadow chancellor has said Rishi Sunak is a "tax raising chancellor" following the measures aimed at combatting soaring energy, food and fuel prices set out in the Spring Statement.
Rachel Reeves said the ongoing cost of living crisis, combined with tax increases, will lead to difficult times for workers.
The Office of Budget Responsibility has warned living standards are set to take the biggest hit since records began in the 1950s.