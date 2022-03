The British public "deserve an answer" over why Boris Johnson "disregarded" security advice over elevating the son of a Russian spy to the Lords, says Labour's deputy leader.

Angela Rayner claimed there were "serious allegations" about a peerage for Evgeny Lebedev despite warnings over national security. Lord Lebedev has backed publication of the advice, saying he has nothing to hide.

