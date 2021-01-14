An SNP MP has told the prime minister he would be "toast" and "finished" if he received a fine over any lockdown parties that broke Covid rules.

Boris Johnson said he would not give a "running commentary", as Pete Wishart questioned him for seven minutes over the Downing Street Partygate allegations.

The prime minister said he understood why he was being asked about the police investigation, adding he had been "very frank with the House about where I think we have gone wrong”.

He was facing questions at the liaison committee, made up of MPs who chair select committees. Coverage of PMQs and PM at liasion committee