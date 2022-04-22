Melissa Jane, who owns a beauty salon in Bury, has noticed increasing costs to her business and says for a lot of her customers "getting your hair done isn't a priority as much anymore" because of rising living costs.

Self-employed beauty therapist Beth Petrie, and Sophie Willett, hair apprentice, have also noticed rising costs, both in their professional and personal lives.

They spoke to political correspondent Alex Forsyth ahead of the local elections on 5 May.