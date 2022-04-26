It is legitimate for Ukraine to carry out strikes in Russian territory - UK minister
UK Armed Forces Minister James Heappey has said it is "entirely legitimate" for Ukraine to carry out strikes within Russia to disrupt its supply lines.
He was speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme following warnings from Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about Nato supplying weapons to Ukraine.
Heappey says the West has been very careful about the donation of military aid, saying it was not a "purely Nato endeavour".