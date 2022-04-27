Boris Johnson has said there can be "absolutely no place" for misogyny in Parliament and that MPs should treat each other with respect.

He was responding to Sir Keir Starmer, following a Mail on Sunday article which claimed that deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner would cross and uncross her legs in the Commons to distract Boris Johnson.

Ms Rayner said the "sexist slurs" were "mortifying and deeply hurtful".

The Speaker has called a meeting with those involved in the claims, and the leaders' comments came at the start of the final PMQs of the current Parliamentary session.

