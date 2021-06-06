Liberal Democrat Daisy Cooper said the government had once again been found to have broken the law, this time following a High Court ruling that discharging patients from hospitals to care homes in England during the pandemic was unlawful.

The MP said Boris Johnson should apologise to bereaved families, and to care workers for his previous comments claiming "too many care homes didn't follow procedures".

Boris Johnson said he wanted to renew his apologies, adding that the start of the pandemic was "an incredibly difficult time" and that it was not known that Covid could be transmitted asymptotically.

