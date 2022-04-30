In a bombshell interview, Neil Parish gets choked up as he explains his behaviour and confirms his resignation. He told BBC South West it was a "moment of madness" and called his actions totally wrong. Two female colleagues claimed they had seen Mr Parish looking at adult content on his phone while sitting near them. The MP for Tiverton and Honiton in Devon was suspended by the Conservative Party on Friday over the allegations.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.