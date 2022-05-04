The Labour leader has said "everybody is talking about" not being able to pay their bills, ahead of Thursday's local elections.

Sir Keir Starmer said the elections were a chance to send a message to the government which was "out of touch, out of ideas, and out of excuses".

Asked about a Labour event in Durham in April last year, he said there was no breach of Covid rules, no partying, and police had not been in touch.

