Local elections 2022: Keir Starmer on Covid beers claims and campaign
The Labour leader has said "everybody is talking about" not being able to pay their bills, ahead of Thursday's local elections.
Sir Keir Starmer said the elections were a chance to send a message to the government which was "out of touch, out of ideas, and out of excuses".
Asked about a Labour event in Durham in April last year, he said there was no breach of Covid rules, no partying, and police had not been in touch.
