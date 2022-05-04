Boris Johnson said the government wanted to help people "in any way we can through the aftershocks of Covid".

On the eve of local elections, he was asked about Environment Secretary George Eustice saying shoppers could choose value brands to help cope with rising food prices.

The prime minister claimed the government was helping people "in the immediate term", with an energy rebate package, cold weather payments and a cut to council tax levels.

