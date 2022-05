The BBC's Ben Wright asked the Labour leader if he was embarrassed and angry over the police investigation into the so-called Beergate claims.

Sir Starmer said it was his decision to say he would stand down if he received a fine over beer and curry allegations in an MP's office last year.

The former director of public prosecutions added: "This is my decision about what is the right thing to do.... I believe in integrity."

Keir Starmer: I'll quit if given Covid fine by police