The chancellor has said he is "not naturally attracted" to windfall taxes but he is "pragmatic".

Rishi Sunak told the BBC's Faisal Islam that oil and gas firms were making significant profits and if they did not invest in jobs and energy security then "no options are off the table"

Opposition parties have called for a one-off tax on their profits to help people cope with rising bills.

