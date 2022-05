Boris Johnson had not "explicitly apologised" for erroneously saying in 2017 that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been training journalists in Iran, her husband has said.

Richard Ratcliffe was speaking alongside their MP Tulip Siddiq after meeting the PM in Downing Street about the release of the UK-Iranian national. READ: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe meets Boris Johnson for first time