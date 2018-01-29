Members of the Lords were not impressed with the levelling up secretary saying peers should leave London while restoration works is carried out in Parliament.

Crossbencher Lord Carlile, a former Lib Dem MP, reminded Michael Gove "we are one Parliament, not two" and that if he wanted to send peers to Burnley, then the Commons should go too.

Meanwhile Lord Cormack, a Tory MP, questioned the authority of Mr Gove and asked if the plan was "just another freelance exercise by another intellectual flibbertygibbet".

Move out of London during Parliament renovation, Michael Gove tells peers