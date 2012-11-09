Nadine Dorries said which media outlets she appeared on was her own choice, when she was questioned by MPs about the planned privatisation of Channel 4,

At the digital, culture, media and sport committee, she was asked by the SNP's John Nicolson why she did not appear on Channel 4 News.

She later told Conservative MP Steve Brine she got on well with the programme's Cathy Newman, but spoke of former anchor Jon Snow "shouting obscenities" about her party, adding it would continue to carry news but it had to be impartial.

