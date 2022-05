The Metropolitan Police's Helen Ball said the Downing Street Partygate investigation, with a full-time team of 12 detectives supported by others, cost £460,000.

The acting deputy commissioner said the "painstaking and thorough" work of Operation Hillman looked at six events. as she detailed the criteria and timings that led to 126 fines, including one for Boris Johnson.

