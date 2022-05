The PM said "no option is off the table" when asked if his government was planning a windfall tax on oil and gas firms.

Boris Johnson was asked why there had been no decision on this despite saying at the Queen's Speech two weeks ago there would an announcement within days.

He added: "There is more we are going to do, but... you will have to wait a little bit longer."

