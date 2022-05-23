Boris Johnson “looks like he is laughing" at the British public after photos emerged of him drinking wine in Downing Street, Labour’s deputy leader has said. Angela Rayner added that the prime minister "should have resigned by now".

Both she and Labour leader Sir Kier Starmer have said they would resign if they are fined over separate claims they breached Covid rules last year.

An inquiry into a raft of allegations about gatherings held in Downing Street and Whitehall throughout the pandemic ended last week. The prime minister, his wife, and Chancellor Rishi Sunak all received one fine each for attending a birthday party thrown in the PM's honour in June 2020.

No 10 confirmed the PM was not facing any additional fines from the police.

Boris Johnson pictured drinking at No 10 lockdown event