Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has been pressed about whether photos showing Boris Johnson drinking during a Covid lockdown constituted a party.

The pictures, released by ITV News, are believed to show the prime minister at a leaving party on 13 November 2020.

Asked in Parliament in December whether the gathering had taken place, Mr Johnson denied it had, and said all rules were followed.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Mr Shapps said the red boxes in the photo suggested the prime minister was working.