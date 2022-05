Labour leader Keir Starmer has said the Sue Gray report into parties held at Downing Street during Covid lockdowns showed a “catalogue of criminality".

He suggested Boris Johnson was “steering the country in the wrong direction” as he called on Tory MPs to “do their bit”, calling on backbenchers to tell him “the game is up” and it was “time to pack his bags”.

