Boris Johnson says it is "utterly intolerable" that people were rude to "hard-working" staff at, and after, Downing Street parties.

He was asked by the Sun's Harry Cole about Sue Gray's findings that cleaners were left to clean up wine and sick, and of rudeness to security staff.

The PM said they should at least apologise, but he did not have the names of those responsible.

