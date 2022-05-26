The government is "discredited, chaotic and rudderless" in taxing oil and gas firms, and on helping people pay their energy bills, claims Labour.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said her party was "winning the battle of ideas" as Rishi Sunak followed Labour's call for a windfall tax, and ditched its plan for energy bill loans.

The chancellor has announced a windfall tax, calling it a "temporary targeted energy profits levy", prompting Labour to describe it as a "policy that dare not speak its name".

