The Metropolitan Police's acting chief rejects a London Assembly member's claim that police failed to act on other Partygate claims against the PM.

Labour's Unmesh Desai asked why Boris Johnson only received one fine despite “clear evidence” suggesting he had breached the law quite a few times.

Sir Stephen House said he was being asked to act on Mr Desai's information which came from a journalist via a third party.

No evidence Boris Johnson was serial Covid rule-breaker, Met Police chief says