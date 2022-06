The SNP Westminster leader claimed Ireland, Iceland, Ireland Norway and Denmark were outperforming the UK on a list that that “goes on and on", as he pressed the prime minster at PMQs.

Ian Blackford said the evidence was “overwhelming” that Scotland was being held back by Westminster.

Boris Johnson spoke about the “aftershocks” of Covid, the number of people working, investment figures and the war in Ukraine.

