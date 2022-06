People have voted for controlled immigration and the government "acts and hears that message clearly", the home secretary has said.

Priti Patel was updating MPs on plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda while their claims are processed.

She said a court decision to stop Monday’s extraditions were not an “absolute bar” to the policy going ahead and the government remained “committed” to the policy.

