Cooper: Rwanda flights policy shambles and shameful

The home secretary has no one but herself to blame for the lack of Rwanda asylum flights, Yvette Cooper has told MPs.

The shadow home secretary said the plan had "never been a serious policy", branding it a “shambles” and “shameful”.

Ms Cooper suggested the Home Office had withdrawn most of the people involved, and only seven would have been on the first flight on Monday that the European Court of Human Rights prevented from taking off.

