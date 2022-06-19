Labour's Lisa Nandy on rail strikes: 'Everybody is losing'
Labour's Lisa Nandy had said has said "the government has got to get around the table" in order to resolve a dispute between Network Rail and unions.
"The biggest problem this country faces right now is not militant workers, it's a militant government", the shadow secretary for levelling up added.
Strikes will take place on almost all major lines across Britain on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, as well as on the London Underground on Tuesday.