The Liberal Democrats' leader has welcomed his party's by-election win in Tiverton and Honiton, where Richard Foord overturned a 24,000 Tory majority with a 30% swing.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Ed Davey said it was a "positive vote for liberal Democrats", but also that "people were saying Boris Johnson must go".

The Conservatives also lost a second seat in Thursday's by-elections, Wakefield in West Yorkshire".