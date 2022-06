Russia's missile strike on a shopping centre in central Ukraine brought a sombre mood, but also unity, to the G7 summit in Germany, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said.

At least 18 people were killed in the attack in Kremenchuk. But with around 1,000 people in the shopping centre at the time it was hit, that number is expected to rise.

"People are just shocked by what Putin is capable of doing," Mr Johnson said.