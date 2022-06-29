Male MPs wear 'hot flush' vests to simulate menopause

Male MPs have been trying on vests that simulate the feeling of a hot flush, which some women experience during the menopause.

The event was organised in parliament by the Labour MP Carolyn Harris and the menopause support provider Over the Bloody Moon, with former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith and Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting among those taking part.

